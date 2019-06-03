CDA - “That day we had plans to go down to the park and I had a whole birthday plan party set up for her and her friends.”
A birthday party, shattered.
“She's just an innocent little girl and he took her whole day from her,” Dez Davis said.
For Chris Westover and Dez Davis, Saturday was meant to but fun, but instead her daughter’s innocence also, shattered.
“Due to all this happening, talking to detectives and the police coming over and having to go to the ER and get her an examination done,” Davis said.
The couple says they heard their downstairs back door open around 3:00 A.M. Saturday morning.
Thinking it was their roommate, Chris and Dez went back to sleep, but then Dez’s daughter came running downstairs.
“She said 'mommy, that guy, that guy is upstairs and he's in my bed and he is touching me in my private parts',” Davis said.
It wasn’t their roommate, instead it was allegedly Nathan Matzinger who Chris says was back in town visiting and staying on their couch.
“I could never imagine him doing something like this,” Westover said.
According to police, Matzinger crawled into bed with the couple’s daughter, molested her, and then came back down stairs and was confronted by Davis.
“He (Matzinger) didn't even argue with me after what my daughter had said to me,” Davis said, “he didn't argue and say no that isn't true, like he knew he had been caught."
Davis says he ran out before Westover could get his hands on him.
But later that morning, Coeur d’Alene Police and U.S. Marshals would.
Chris snapped pictures of Matzinger being arrested on the side of Highway 95 near Ironwood Drive.
Matzinger made his first appearance in court today and represented himself after telling the judge he planned on hiring private counsel.
Matzinger questioned who was charging him with first-degree kidnapping and lewd conduct with a minor.
“So your statement here today and attempt to create a false record is non-sense,” the judge told Matzinger.
The judge would set Matzinger’s bond at $200,000 and a no-contact order was issued to protect the victim.
As for the victim, the couple says she’s doing better with love and support from family and friends.