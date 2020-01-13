A jeweler in Coeur d'Alene may have to refund over $500,000 worth of purchases due to recent snowfall.
According to Clark's Diamond Jeweler's Facebook page, purchases made between Nov. 22 and Dec. 31 would be refunded if it snowed more than three inches on Jan. 11.
On Saturday, Coeur d'Alene received just over three inches of snow, prompting the refund.
According to a video Clark's Diamond Jewelers posted on Facebook, they are waiting on the insurance company to confirm Coeur d'Alene did, in fact, receive three inches of snow before beginning refunds.
