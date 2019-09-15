On Wednesday, a Coeur d'Alene law firm announced the most progressive parental leave policy for a firm of its size in the region. Smith+Malek will offer 12 weeks of 100 percent parental leave to all full-time employees.
“We’re dedicated to making tomorrow better for our staff, clients, and the communities in which we work,” said founding attorney Peter J. Smith, a father of three children under 14. “We want our staff to be able to do great work, while also being great parents and spouses."
In comparison, in 2018, Twin Falls based company Chobani offers employees 6 weeks paid parental leave.
Coeur d’Alene attorney Caitlin O’Brien will be the first employee impacted by the policy. She’s due with her second child in December.