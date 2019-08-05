Update:
Coeur d'Alene's Little League team came out on top after their first regional game Monday.
The team beat Bothell 5-2. They'll play again on Thursday, August 8 at noon.
Previous Coverage:
The road warriors are making themselves right at home in California.
The Coeur d'Alene Little League team was introduced Saturday night along with other teams in the Northwest region in San Bernardino, California.
Coeur d'Alene 12&Under All-Stars punched their ticket to the regional championships several weeks ago after winning the Idaho State Championships.
Back to back years, a team from Coeur d'Alene has gone to San Bernardino, but this years team is new and different from last year.
Karissa Williams, who's brother plays on the team, says this years team is looking to make their own history.
"It's a great honor," Williams said, "we can tell that last years team kind of carved and gave us a really good name and good reputation because everyone is very excited to meet the team from Idaho and Coeur d'Alene."
"That team definitely opened the door for our team to come in and keep that reputation up," Williams said.
Coeur d'Alene will play the team from Bothell, Washington Monday morning at 9 A.M. on ESPN Plus.