COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Police arrested a 42-year-old man on Monday night for a shooting at the Corner bar in Coeur d’Alene.
Before 8:00 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Police Department responded to the Corner Bar located at 1628 N 4th St for a shooting involving two males.
At the scene, officers saw the victim had a gunshot wound to his arm and his abdominal area.
Officers learned that both the victim and the suspect were drinking in the bar. The two became involved in an argument and both males eventually went outside where they continued to argue and things became physical.
As the argument continued, the suspect retrieved a handgun from his vehicle while threatening to shoot. He then hit the victim over the head with the gun, then shot two times.
The victim was transported to Kootenai Health where he was treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect was interviewed and placed under arrest. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated assault and aggravated battery.