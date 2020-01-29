A Coeur d'Alene man was arrested Tuesday by investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Wednesday that 62-year-old William R. Carr was booked into the Kootenai County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.
The ICAC Unit was assisted by the U.S. Marshal's Service, Post Falls Police Department, Coeur d'Alene Department and the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
