Coeur d’Alene Police say a man was hit and killed Monday night while crossing Appleway Avenue just east of US 95.
Police say 77-year-old Robert Johnson was walking southbound when he was hit by a black corvette. Johnson was then hit by a second vehicle, a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police say Johnson was not in the crosswalk when he was hit.
Police say lifesaving measures were performed at the scene, but Johnson succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators say both drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor.
