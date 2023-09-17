KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene man has drowned in Lake Coeur d’ Alene, according to a release from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).
On Saturday, September 16 at around 4:00 p.m. Kootenai County Sheriff Marine Deputies, Coeur d’ Alene Tribal Police, and the Worley Fire Department responded to the Blackrock Marina in Rockford Bay for a reported drowning.
An adult male, identified as Aaron T. Robb of Coeur d’Alene, was brought to shore before first responders arrived on scene. When medical personal arrived on scene they treated Robb before he was airlifted to Kootenai Health for treatment. Despite lifesaving efforts, Robb later died from his injuries.
This investigation is ongoing by KCSO.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes in.