COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - A SWAT standoff turned deadly Friday when Coeur d' Alene detectives attempted to arrest a man at his home.
The suspect, Hayden McIlvain, had allegedly violated a no-contact ordered issued after he repeatedly harassed a family with young children, according to CdA police.
McIlvain had been reported for stalking and witness intimidation over the last year.
Friday, McIlvain allegedly came back to the family's home, armed with multiple weapons and made threatening comments.
CdA detectives secured a warrant for first-degree stalking. When they came to his house to take him into custody, he barricaded himself inside.
Officers said they heard McIlvain make a comment about "shooting it out" with officers.
SWAT teams responded and a shot was reported from inside the house towards officers. An officer at the scene returned a single shot. McIlvain was later found dead inside.
The Northern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident.