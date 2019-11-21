COEUR D' ALENE, Idaho - Zach Parks, 32, is in the prime of his life. He's a  former college basketball player, he works out, just married, and has a career he loves.

His life was right on track, or so he thought.
 
"I was on the couch just kind of doing a self-assessment found something that was weird. Felt like one of my testicles was a little more dense," Parks said.
 
Despite showing no symptoms, Zach went to a doctor to get checked.
 
"I ended up going to an urgent care, and he had an ultrasound the next day. The ultrasound revealed there was a mass," Parks said.
 
With his wife sitting next to him, reality came crashing down. At just 32-years-old, he received the three words no one wants to hear after a check-up. You have cancer.
 
"Just a wave kinda.. it blurs. I kind of reflected back to that moment a lot; I am trying to keep my composure," Parks said. "Obviously, my wife and I were in the room trying to understand what he is saying. I think immediately a sense of denial. That it's no not me."

Seventy-two hours after being diagnosed with stage 1 seminoma testicular cancer, Zach was under the knife to have one of his testicles removed.

"It's scary, but it's something I never thought would be my reality," Parks said.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 10,000 men will be diagnosed with testicular cancer this year alone. It commonly affects 15 to 34-year-olds. The average age for a diagnosis is 33-years-old.

Doctor Wayne Lamoreaux is A Radiation Oncology Specialist with Cancer Care Northwest and helps treat people like Parks with testicular cancer treatment.
 
"The most common symptoms are a mass in the testicle or swelling in the testicle. Often times, men will notice pain in the groin or even to the back. Kind of a dull ache feeling," Dr. Lamoreaux said.
 
Parks is 4-weeks out of surgery, but he isn't out of the woods just yet. While he doesn't need chemo or radiation therapy, he still has to check in regularly with his doctor.

Parks said he wants to share some advice to all the young men out there.

"Catching it early, It's scary," Parks said. "I was scared to go down the road and start investigating it, and I think a lot of times people push it off and go, I'm just going to watch this or I'm going to see how it plays out or having pain it will go away. But that quick action of going in to see a physician have the assessment, have the tests run. It's scary, but its something you have to do."

