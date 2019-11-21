COEUR D' ALENE, Idaho - Zach Parks, 32, is in the prime of his life. He's a former college basketball player, he works out, just married, and has a career he loves.His life was right on track, or so he thought.
Seventy-two hours after being diagnosed with stage 1 seminoma testicular cancer, Zach was under the knife to have one of his testicles removed.
"It's scary, but it's something I never thought would be my reality," Parks said.
According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 10,000 men will be diagnosed with testicular cancer this year alone. It commonly affects 15 to 34-year-olds. The average age for a diagnosis is 33-years-old.Doctor Wayne Lamoreaux is A Radiation Oncology Specialist with Cancer Care Northwest and helps treat people like Parks with testicular cancer treatment.
Parks said he wants to share some advice to all the young men out there.
"Catching it early, It's scary," Parks said. "I was scared to go down the road and start investigating it, and I think a lot of times people push it off and go, I'm just going to watch this or I'm going to see how it plays out or having pain it will go away. But that quick action of going in to see a physician have the assessment, have the tests run. It's scary, but its something you have to do."
