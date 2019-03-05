Coeur d'Alene man wows judges on "The Voice", joins Team John Legend

Watch again

Twenty-year-old Jacob Maxwell, got to choose between two judges, including Grammy-winning, platinum-selling “American Idol” champ Kelly Clarkson, and Grammy-winning, platinum-selling singer-songwriter John Legend.

Maxwell wowed judges with a performance of Taylor Swift's "Delicate," with Legend and Clarkson turning their chairs to indicate interest in mentoring him on their teams.

“You moved me, and that’s what it takes to get my chair to turn, and you’re just really incredibly talented,” Clarkston said.

“I thought a little bit about Jeff Buckley, a little bit about James Morrison. I just love your tone. It’s sweet, it’s distinct. Then at the end you showed me I took a good risk by turning around early, because you hit those notes so beautifully, with power and energy,” Legend said. “You’re a really pure, beautiful singer. We’re going to make America really happy. They’re going to love it.”

Maxwell decided to join Team Legend.

Maxwell has been playing around the Inland Northwest the past few years, including an appearance at Spokane's Pig Out in the Park in 2017.

The Voice's synopsis on Maxwell reads: "Jacob grew up in a tight-knit family in the beautiful lake resort town of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He comes from three generations of law enforcement and wanted to be a police officer until he picked up the guitar. At 13, he joined the worship team and started singing in church. He opted to skip college and started waiting tables while performing at local venues. Jacob plans to settle down in Coeur d' Alene one day, but right now, he is eager to chase his dreams on 'The Voice'"