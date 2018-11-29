Rain or shine, Melodie Viafranco stands.
"I love the smiles," she said.
With her husband, Orlando, at her side. A little rain doesn't dampen her spirits.
"It's absolutely worth it for the sake of a life," she said.
Melodie said last week, she lost a friend to suicide, and two years ago lost her sister and her kids in a double-murder suicide.
She says a friend showed her a story about a man who held a simple sign that read "you matter."
The same man, Rob Carriker, who we interviewed several weeks ago, gave her the inspiration.
"I woke up the next morning knowing that either I would spend the whole day in bed or I could get out," Melodie said, "and do something that would just be a release for me and showing love to other people."
So the next morning, the day before Thanksgiving, Melodie, her kids, and her husband stood in different spots around Coeur d'Alene, preaching their message of love.
We all grieve differently, and for Melodie, this works for her.
"This has been our therapy, it's been our medicine, it's been amazing," she said.
To expand the message of love, Melodie is organizing an event for Sunday, December 2nd, 2018, called "Love-In-Action Day."
