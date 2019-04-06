COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is warning community members after several calls have been reported from a scammer claiming to be a captain with the police.
The suspect tells the potential victim they have a warrant for their arrest and asks for updated personal information. Police say these types of scams are common and often include the suspect asking for money in various forms, including through gift cards or money orders to satisfy the warrant.
The Police Department would like to remind community members that officers will never call asking for money to satisfy any type of legal process. They will also only collect limited personal information for investigations over the phone.
If anyone receives a call that seems suspicious, hang up and call the Police Department directly at (208)769-2320.