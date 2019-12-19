COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two Spokane men were arrested for car prowling in Coeur d'Alene on Wednesday.
Coeur d'Alene Police say Daniel Bagdonovich and Tyler Rothermel, both of Spokane, each admitted to police they had been looking for money in nearby cars because their vehicle had run out of gas.
They were arrested early Wednesday morning on Mountain Vista Dr. Both were booked on charges of attempted auto burglary.
CdA PD said the incident was reported to police by an anonymous resident.
