Update:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The suspect in a robbery at Jordan's Grocery store has been captured, according to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.
Previous Coverage:
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department are looking for a man who stole two bottles of Kratom from Jordan's Grocery store on Sunday.
According to police, the man entered the store around 11:30 a.m., pushed past the clerk, mentioning he has a gun and proceeded to take two bottles of Kratom.
The suspect is described as a white male 20-years-old to 30-years-old with a muscular build. He has short brown hair and was unshaven. The suspect was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
If you have information about the suspect, contact Coeur d'Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320.