Coeur d'Alene Police confirm the discovery of more human bones on Tubbs Hill

A day after a human bone was found on Tubbs Hill in Coeur d'Alene, police have confirmed additional bones were found on Friday.

Coeur d'Alene Police closed Tubbs Hill on Thursday to investigate the discovery of a human bone found by a hiker.

On Friday, Coeur d'Alene Police confirmed with KHQ's Adam Mayer that investigators found 2 additional human bones. One appears to be a femur and the other a pelvic bone.

Tubbs Hill is still closed off to the public while investigators continue to search the scene.