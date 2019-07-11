COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department has released the names of the officers who were involved in the 4th of July shooting in downtown Coeur d'Alene.
The officers are:
- Justin Bangs - Years with the CdA Police Department - 12; Years in law enforcement - 17
- Jacob Brazle: Years with the CdA Police Department - 2; Years in law enforcement: 6
- Kyle Cannon: Years with the CdA Police Department- 5; Years in law enforcement - 7
- Matthew Edwards: Years with the CdA Police Department - 2; Years in law enforcement - 4
- Ryan Germain: Years with the CdA Police Department: 2.5; Years in law enforcement: 2.5
- Nathan Herbig: Years with the CdA Police Department - 2; Years in law enforcement - 8
- Jacob Proctor: Years with the CdA Police Department- 4; Years in law enforcement - 4
- Casey Ziegler: Years with the CdA Police Department - 2.5; Years in law enforcement - 5.5
The Idaho State Police and the Region 1 Critical Incident Task Force are continuing to investigate the incident and did not have any further information to release at this time.
Police ask any witnesses of the shooting to contact them at (208)769-2320, (208)769-2296 or by email at policetips@cdaid.org.