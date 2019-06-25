UPDATE: 9-year-old Dayne Powers had been found and is now safe, according to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
9-year-old Dayne Powers has been missing since 4:30 p.m. and was last seen on the 3600 block in the Landings area.
Coeur d'Alene Police say Dayne was last seen wearing a teal shirt, teal shorts with shark prints, white socks and black shoes. He was riding a black BMX-style bike with two different tire colors.
He does have some medical conditions of concern. If you see him please contact the Coeur d'Alene Police at 208-769-2320.
Officers will be in the area looking for him, so please check your yards and storage areas if you live in this area.