The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is looking for witnesses from a pair of shooting incidents on July 4 following the conclusion of the fireworks display.

Police say the first shooting incident took place near the beach located between the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Independence Point and occurred near the portable restrooms. They say the second incident happened shortly after in the City Park near the basketball courts.

"Additionally, anyone who may have witnessed a male who was possibly armed with a handgun and running from officers through Independence Point towards the lake after the second shooting incident, to please contact us," CdA PD said in a post.

Witnesses are encouraged to call the CdA PD business line at 208-769-2320, the TIPS line at 208-769-2296, or by e-mail at policetips@cdaid.org.