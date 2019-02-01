COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - According to court documents, a Couer d'Alene man arrested for attempted rape told the victim, "you're making me do this," and it is "your fault."

According to the documents, the victim met 23-year-old Ian Shadman while attending the Heart of the City Church in Coeur d'Alene.

The victim said in an interview with police that it was apparent Shadman was interested in dating her, and she told him that she was not interested in being anything other than friends.

Shadman sent her lavish gifts including necklaces and other jewelry to her workplace, eventually even buying her an engagement ring, according to the victim's interview.

On a couple of occasions, the victim said Shadman kissed her, but the kisses were initiated by him and unwanted.

On January 7, the victim said Shadman was at her apartment when he forcibly held her on his lap and groped her breasts and held her down on a couch.

The victim immediately asked Shadman to leave and told him she did not want any further contact with him. Shadman continued to contact her via text and was described as "very manipulative."

On January 21, Shadman sent several texts to the victim including one saying he wanted to speak with her. He later showed up unannounced after she told him she didn't want to interact with him further, according to the documents.

The victim said in the documents that she let Shadman in despite her better judgement and the two talked in her bedroom while watching "The Office."

The victim eventually fell asleep clothed in her bed and woke up to find Shadman shirtless and pantsless pressed up against her.

She told him to get off and go home and Shadman rolled away and lamented driving home so late.

The victim assumed he left but woke up again several hours later and found that he was still there.

When the victim was in the living room, Shadman began to approach her. She ran further into the living room when Shadman grabbed her, picked her up over his shoulder and carried her into the bedroom where he threw her onto the bed.

According to the documents, Shadman touched her genitals and breasts and bit her neck hard, all hard enough to leave bruises on the victim's body.

According to the court documents, during the incident Shadman told the victim, "you're making me do this," and it is "your fault."

She was able to fend Shadman off and asked him to leave, but believed he intended to rape her.

Shadman was arrested for charges of battery with intent to commit a serious felony, attempted rape, forcible penetration by a foreign object and sexual battery.