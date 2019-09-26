The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is wrapping up their DUI enforcement campaign, 100 Deadliest Day's.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, impaired drivers are the number one cause of fatal crashes in North Idaho.
During the enforcement period, the North Idaho DUI Task Force contacted almost 1,400 drivers and arrested 119 impaired drivers.
The highest breath sample during the enforcement period was .359 from a woman who was charged with her seventh DUI.
Coeur d'Alene has seen a 58 percent reduction of alcohol-related crashes since the start of the Task Force.