COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Strange behavior at the Coeur d'Alene Public Library is making national headlines.
Someone is keeping themselves busy hiding books they, "don't agree with," and it's been going on for more than a year.
The anonymous culprit admitted to targeting particular books on a comment card. The books that go missing cover a variety of topics from LGBTQ issues to immigration. Some are also anti-President Trump.
The library has been forced to replace some of the books because they were hidden so well. After the story gained national headlines earlier this month, donations to replace them have been pouring in.
"We've been getting donations from everywhere. This is just in the past couple of days," Library Director Bette Ammon said. "This has backfired. When you try to keep people from reading, the reverse happens. People want to read more."
Staff said they weren't surprised by the response from the community and they're grateful to see their space so busy.
