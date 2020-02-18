Coeur d'Alene Public Schools Boundaries review

Not an official map. Boundaries subject to change.

 
 Coeur d'Alene Public Schools

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Your child's school could be changing. Coeur d'Alene Public Schools is meeting Tuesday to discuss a new boundary proposal. 

The school district says this was proposed to help with overcrowding in schools. 

This proposal would affect elementary, middle school, and high school students in the area. 

If you want to see if your boundary could be affected, here is the link

The meeting is public and will be held Wednesday at 6 pm at Woodland Middle School.

