COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Your child's school could be changing. Coeur d'Alene Public Schools is meeting Tuesday to discuss a new boundary proposal.
The school district says this was proposed to help with overcrowding in schools.
This proposal would affect elementary, middle school, and high school students in the area.
If you want to see if your boundary could be affected, here is the link.
The meeting is public and will be held Wednesday at 6 pm at Woodland Middle School.
School Boundaries Open House, tonight from 6-8 PM at Woodland Middle School. School Board members will be available from 5:30-6:15 and 7:45-8:30 to discuss grandfathering. https://t.co/fSqNUUHa71 pic.twitter.com/GqNuO3tgcm— CdaSchools (@CdaSchools) February 18, 2020
