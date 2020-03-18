COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Public Schools launched their grab n' go lunches on Wednesday, handing out almost 500 meals.
There are eight different pick up locations:
11:00 to 11:30 AM
- Fernan STEM Academy
- Bryan Elementary School
- Skyway Elementary School
- Lakes Middle School - front parking lot
- Ramsey Magnet School of Science - west parking lot
11:45 AM to 12:15 PM
- Winton Elementary School
- Borah Elementary School
- Northwest Expedition Academy
You can just drive up to the site and someone will hand your children a lunch.
Coeur d'Alene Public Schools says that providing students meals at this time is really important to them.
"A lot of families rely on this through the school year so we want to make sure that they get a well balanced meal during these stressful times," Scott Maben, Director of Communication at Coeur d'Alene Public Schools said.
Maben said that they will be serving meals every week day that schools are closed.
He also says that for the rest of the week they are only serving lunch, but they are hoping by next week they will have breakfast and lunch available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.