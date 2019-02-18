COEUR D'ALENE - A packed house is expected for Tuesday night's Coeur d’Alene city council meeting filled with residents ready to voice their frustrations over pay-to-park changes at McEuen Park.
The parking lot at McEuen Park is free to patrons for 2 hours, but you are still required to get a slip to place on your dashboard.
The Coeur d’Alene city council were split with their votes two weeks ago deciding whether or not to increase the rate to $1 for the first two hours, but Coeur d’Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer voted in favor of the change.
Though the parking debate is not on the agenda, residents will make their voices heard during public comment.
Some city council members have even gone as far to urge residents on social media to show up and make their voices heard.
The meeting will start Tuesday night at 6pm.