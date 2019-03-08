It’s been a hot top of discussion for months now, but people who live in Coeur d'Alene will make their voices head by casting ballots on Tuesday either in support or against the $20 million M&O levy.
The levy is currently listed at $16 million, but school board members say the $4 million bump will greatly help the district and students.
“It's going to help support school resource officers, it's going to improve security in our schools,” Traci Hanks said.
“Coeur d’Alene has really been rocked in recent years by a lot of mental health issues and a big chunk of this levy will go to support mental health for our students."
Hanks is the co-chair for the “Yes On 271” campaign.
Her and her husband also own a small business in town.
“Our business really depends on Coeur d’Alene being a great place to live and work and we understand that that starts with our school system,” Hanks said.
We haven’t found a coordinated effort to oppose the levy, but those against it have said they’re worried about skyrocketing property taxes.
District officials say that if your home is assessed at a higher value next year, you’ll likely only see a small bump.
Officials also say many people won’t see a hike at all.
The polls will open Tuesday, March 12th, 2019, at 8 A.M.