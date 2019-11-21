COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Resort's Holiday Lights Show had been nominated for the nation's best and brightest lights display by USA Today.
According to the website's post, the winner will be selected by voters. If you want to vote for the Coeur d'Alene Resort, you can click here.
To cast your vote for the Resort's Holiday Lights Show, you have to click on the resorts listing and scroll down until you see a blue bar that says "vote."
The resort is currently number 10 out of 20 on the list of nominees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.