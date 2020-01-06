COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Back by popular demand for its second season, the Coeur d'Alene Resort is once again cranking up the heat in its popular infinity pool this winter.
"Hot Winter Nights" features the giant infinity-pool-turned-hot-tub along with a lakeside bar and warming fire access. Guests at the resort are given access to the heated infinity pool and warming tents on select Friday and Saturday evenings, overlooking a beautiful wintery Lake Coeur d'Alene.
Registered overnight guests looking to partake are transported from the resort to the infinity pool/hot tub by limo vans.
"While basking in the sheer delight of giant hot tub relaxation, warmth-seekers will enjoy frosty views of Lake Coeur d’Alene, surrounded by radiant white twinkling lights and toasty warming fires," a package description reads. "This heart and body warming experience is complemented by our warming tents and access to the bar, serving winter-themed cocktails."
Families can enjoy the heated-up infinity pool from 4-6 p.m. before it transitions to adults-only soak sessions (ages 21+) with live music from 6:30-11 p.m. Two separate 2-hour soaking sessions are available from 6:30-8:30 and 9-11 p.m.
"This adventurous Hot Winter Nights experience is not for the faint of heart, but it’s sure to ignite lasting memories," the description adds.
Dates are available for the next six weekends through Feb. 14-16, with packages starting at $199.
The CdA Resort advises that people with restricted movement or extreme sensitivity to cold that the Hot Winter Nights experience will involve a short walk with stairs in potential winter-weather conditions.
