A Coeur d'Alene artist's run on NBC's "The Voice" came to an end Tuesday night.
Jacob Maxwell of Team Legend was eliminated from the show Tuesday, as the field was trimmed from 24 contestants to 13.
Gyth Rigdon, Carter Lloyd Horne, Kim Cherry, Dexter Roberts and Andrew Sevener made the cut from Team Shelton. Shawn Sounds and Maelyn Jarmon of Team Legend, and Rod Stokes of Team Clarkson also made it to the top 13 through America's voting.
Coaches also had the opportunity to save a team member from elimination, however John Legend chose Celia Babini over Maxwell and teammates Lisa Ramey and Jimmy Mowery.
"I was so excited to be a coach on 'The Voice.' I thought it was going to be all fun and games and then we come to this moment and it’s really painful," Legend said prior to making his choice.
Other coach saves included Oliv Blu from Team Shelton, Jej Vinson from Team Clarkson and Mari Jones from Team Levine.
For the final pick in the Top 13, guest coach Bebe Rexha selected Kanard Thomas to face LB Crew in the Comeback Stage, and Crew prevailed in a flash vote on Twitter.
"Tonight was amazing. I gave 110% on that stage, and I have no regrets regardless of what happens tomorrow," Maxwell said in a tweet Monday prior to the final voting. "I wouldn’t be here without your save, and I wouldn’t have the confidence I have without your coaching, so thank you very much."
Maxwell performed a rendition of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during The Voice's live Top 24 performances on Monday.