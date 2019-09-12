Coeur d'Alene school cracks down on vaping

Mario Rios has seen a lot in the halls of Coeur d’Alene High School.
As a Coeur d’Alene Police Detective and as the school resource officer, he’s a busy guy.
Today, he’s just patrolling the halls with a campus safety officer, checking doors, and seeing if any kids are vaping in the bathrooms.
Detective Rios says he’s cracked down hard on vaping at Coeur d’Alene High.
“Last year I think I had approximately 60, when I went back and looked 60 tobacco violations,” he said.
That also included dipping and smoking, but Rios says a majority were vaping.
On the other side of town at Lake City High School, police say 84 citations were given out for vaping last year.
The district has a hard-line stance on vaping.
If caught, students will be given a citation.
“Similar to a speeding ticket, 74 dollar citation,” Rios said.
Then, the vape is confiscated and then the student will serve a three-day in-school suspension, according to the Coeur d’Alene School District.
Rios says he’s only confiscated one vape so far this year, but he has a message for students.
“Don’t get caught vaping because you're going to get a infraction citation and you're going to get some days off from school,” he said.
According to the Panhandle Health District, there have been no cases of vaping-related illnesses.
They do have programs for every one of all ages to come and learn how to quit.