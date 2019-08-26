Coeur d'Alene Schools hires security officers, adds 9th SRO to help patrol elementary schools

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - With the first day right around the corner, Coeur d'Alene Police Detective and School Resource Officer Mario Rios gives a tour to the new campus safety officers hired by the Coeur d'Alene School District.
"They aren't sworn but they are going to be a couple of extra bodies that can help us a lot and free up our efforts," Rios said.
With funds from the school levy that passed in March 2019, the Coeur d'Alene School district hired four campus safety officers, two at Coeur d'Alene High School and two at Lake City High School, to help keep an eye on students.
The safety officers are not armed, but will help patrol the halls and build relationships.
"They are checking the doors that I may not be able to get to, making sure they are locked and closed and we have a single point of entry," Rios said, "and it's apart of that repoire building and building relationships, they are two more bodies that the students can approach."
Coeur d'Alene Schools also added a ninth school resource officer to the team, that officer will help oversee the elementary schools.
The district says they spent over $800,000 on new hires for this year, which also include mental health specialists and a mental health coordinator.
A move that the district hopes helps students feel safer.