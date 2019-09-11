COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Depression, school pressures, mental health, topics that may make some feel uncomfortable, but for Matea Dorame, a freshman at Coeur d'Alene High School, it's something she says she's struggled with.
"Mental health is very important to me personally because I struggle with depression and anxiety," Dorame said.
The shift from middle to high school is one that some teens struggle with.
According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in 2015-2016, 13 percent of teens age 12 to 17 reported one major depressive episode.
Dorame said she plans on starting a mental health awareness club at the high school.
Coeur d'Alene High School has dealt with suicides in the last year and a half, but a culture shift has students and staff finding sources of strength.
"Here at CHS, we talk about suicide, we make sure that people are aware that there are people in their lives that will fight for them and fight with them," Jared Helm told his students.
Helm is the theater teacher at Coeur d'Alene High School, but he doubles as one of the adult leaders for the school's "Sources of Strength."
"We're here to support the students through all the rough times as well as the positive times to help them see the positive things in their life," Helm said.
"Sources of Strength" is an all-secondary schools in the Coeur d'Alene School District.
It's less about a group and more about a spirit, one where students can lean on one another.
Wednesday is World Suicide Prevention Day, students and staff wore yellow to show support of one another.
"Sometimes those walls need to come down," Helm said, "because it's that true self that's going to get the job, it's that true self your friends are going to lean on, it's that true self that's going to succeed in 2019."