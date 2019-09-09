COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Former Kootenai Behavior Health Therapist, Jeffrey Worley, could spend the next 20 years behind bars for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old suicidal patient.
The 44-year-old learned his fate Monday after pleading guilty to having sex with the 17-year-old for more than a year while he was counseling her following a suicide attempt.
According to police reports, Worley and the 17-year-old engaged in sexual activity several times at Worley's Ironwood Drive office for over a year.
The sexual contact, which Worley claims was consensual, started in 2016 with hugging, nap times and non-sexual "spooning" in the dark. The 17-year-old said she thought the contact was part of her therapy.
Police reports show that the contact gradually moved to sexual intercourse. Some during the later part of the relationship, the teen tried to break it off several times, but said Worley threatened suicide each time.
Worley was arrested in 2018 after a Coeur d'Alene Police investigation found probable cause to arrest and charge Worley with rape and sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges at an initial hearing, but later changed his plea to guilty. Worley was sentenced to 20 years, with five years spent behind bars and the potential for 15 more years spent in prison.