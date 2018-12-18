COEUR D’ALENE, – Raymond Lee Baheza from Spokane was sentenced Monday in federal court to 27 months in prison for strangling and suffocating his wife while she was lying in bed.
According to the plea agreement, on October 19, 2017, Baheza, a Coeur d’Alene Tribal Member also struck her multiple times causing bruising to her face, eyes, neck, arm and hip.
On Monday he was also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution to the victim and to serve three years of supervised release following prison.
The assault occurred on the Coeur d’Alene Indian Reservation.
This case was investigated by the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.