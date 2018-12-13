Coeur d'Alene Tribe Opens First-of-its-kind Aviary In The Pacific Northwest

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - High on their perch, bold and beautiful, they are a sight to see.

In their new home, away from the outside world, golden eagles are safe from predators.

“These birds can live up to 50 years in captivity and in the wild that could be 15 to 20 years,” Cam Heusser said.

The group, Birds of Prey Northwest, has been taking care of injured birds found on tribal land for the last two years.

But now, the tribe has opened their own aviary to take over.

The sanctuary, which is now home to both golden and bald eagles, is the first aviary in the Pacific Northwest with a federal permit.

The reason why? Tribal traditions.

“It allows us to keep them and use their feathers that they shed each year and give them away to tribal members,” Heusser said.

Heusser is the wildlife program manager for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe.

He says eagles shed one feather a year, and all over the country, tribes collect them which takes its own permitting process.

Keeping these eagles close as they heal will help expedite that process for tribal members.

They use the special feathers in tribal ceremonial events.

“Very special,” Heusser said, “we've had a lot of people ask for feathers already and I think we've given out 150 or so."

The Coeur d’Alene Tribe is the only group who can apply to collect these eagle feathers, but Heusser says once the tribe has what they want, the sanctuary will open up the permits to other tribes.