COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - For many people, the holidays can be a stressful time of year, especially when packages disappear.
When Summer Oman stayed home sick from work on Thursday, she fell asleep on her couch in her Coeur d'Alene home, not knowing her packages had arrived. Then, she got an alert on her phone.
“I looked groggily at it and it said that there was somebody at my front door. And I sat up just as I saw her running by,” Oman said.
Her security camera caught the whole thing. A woman can be seen on the footage approaching the home, heading right for the packages. She initially takes three packages, but eventually comes back and grabs the fourth.
As soon as Omen saw what was going on, she banged on the window to get the attention of the woman so she would drop the box. But instead, the porch pirate took off running back to her car.
“So I just ran out and tried to chase after her, and that was it,” Oman said.
Inside those boxes were Christmas gifts and baby supplies, items that summer worked hard for. She called the police and used social media to spread the word.
But Oman also had a message for the thief in the hopes of getting her stuff back.
“From my understanding, she’s a young mom, and so I feel for her it’s a hard time of year. You know, it’s unfortunate but that she feels this is what she has to do and maybe she just feels like she needs to do this to provide for her child and I don’t necessarily want to press charges. I just want the stuff back for my kids, and that’s just what’s important for me.”
Coeur d' Alene Police have already identified the woman seen in the video, and they're working to track her down.
