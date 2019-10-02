COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene woman will spend more than three years in federal prison for wire fraud and for making and subscribing a false tax return.
Sue Ann Larson, 63, was also ordered to pay more than $1.4 million in restitution to the victims of her crime and to sell her home, a recreational property and two classic cars to meet her restitution obligation.
Larson will serve three years supervised release following her prison term, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho. She pleaded guilty to both crimes back in February.
According to court records, Larson, a bookkeeper at a local custom cabinet shop, embezzled more than $1.2 million between 2009 and February 2018. Larson also falsified her tax returns during this time, failing to pay $175,000.
The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation and the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.
