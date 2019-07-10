Coeur d’Alene resident, 45-year-old Ximena McKenna, was sentenced Monday for insurance fraud after being found guilty on two counts in April.
First District Court Judge Scott Wayman sentenced McKenna to two years supervised probation and 100-hours of community service. McKenna was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
An investigation found that McKenna told Nationwide Insurance that she was injured during an accident in November 2015, but investigators discovered that she was not a in the car during the accident.