COEUR d'ALENE, Wash.- It starts at the toilet, goes to the city’s wastewater treatment facility, and then comes to the City of Coeur d’Alene’s composting facility.
“Those solid particles amount to two truckloads a day, about 20 tons, from the city of Coeur d'Alene and surrounding areas, but pretty much from the city of Coeur d'Alene,” Mike Anderson said.
That’s a lot of human waste.
Mike Anderson, the Wastewater Superintendent for the City of Coeur d’Alene, says it’s all in the process.
“We'll remove it, we digest it to literally rip open the cells and make it safe,” Anderson said.
The city adds wood chips to the waste, composts, it and boom.
“It will screen out those wood chips at the end and come out with a much finer product afterwards," Anderson said, "and it looks like dirt and it smells a lot like a wood chip."
Now you may be thinking to yourself, “Really? Human waste?”
“Overall you'll get those people that aren't into it and there are certainly people who think it's really cool of what we do,” Anderson said.
Yes, really.
With the weather finally cooperating, Anderson says you can use the Coeur d’Green compost for just about any gardening need.
“You can put it anywhere,” Anderson said, “you can put it on your grass of course, you can grow a tree with it, you can grow vegetables with it and eat those vegetables."
The city says they do not sell the compost to the public, however you can find it at several gardening stores in the Coeur d’Alene area.
- Northland Nursery (208) 773-3247, located at 8093 W Prairie Ave, Post Falls, ID 83854
- Rockhound Landscape Supply (208) 773-4346, located at: 2591 N. Hwy 41, Post Falls, ID 83854
- Tumble Stone (208) 762-3206, located at: 13131 N. Government Way, Hayden, ID 83835.