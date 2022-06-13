COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - North Idaho law enforcement had their hands full over the weekend dealing with the arrest of 31 men associated with a hate group on their way to the Pride in the Park event. Now, their looking into another potential crime.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said they have received reports that one of the dancers at the event may have exposed their genitals to the crowd.
KCSO didn't have anything else to share about the alleged exposure. They only said that CdA police have jurisdiction and that they will provide assistance if needed.