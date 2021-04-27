SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane, Coeur d'Alene and Billings have been rated in the top five emerging housing markets in the U.S., according to the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com's Emerging Housing Markets Index.
The index takes from housing market data, economic vitality, and lifestyle metrics to find out which housing markets offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
The index displays the top 20 emerging housing markets, Coeur d'Alene came in first on the list and Spokane has been rated number five.
On average, all 20 markets on the list are seeing home prices increase by 21%, where the rest of the included markets have averaged 14%.
These top rated emerging markets tend to boast robust job markets, strong economies and tend to bring people in from outside the market.