COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The City of Coeur d'Alene is getting ready to welcome thousands of people for the IRONMAN this weekend. Right now, that has small businesses and the resort rejoicing.
Last year, the IRONMAN was canceled due to COVID-19 which was an economic hit to the economy.
According to the Desert Sun newspaper in Southern California, the loss of last year's race had a nearly $10 million impact on their economy.
The Coeur d'Alene Resort said they're not only excited to welcome everyone back to the city, but to be doing what they love: Providing hospitality.
“You know we’ve been pretty full for the last couple of months but going into the summer months June, July, and August is looking really great,” Amy Vansickle, director of marketing at Coeur d’Alene Resort said. “The restaurants are doing well people are just excited to be out and about and dining and spa and being on vacation.”
The Resort is booked for the weekend. Local restaurants are prepping for the influx in people by buying extra food.
The Resort said if you're interested in coming for dinner, prepare for wait times both at the Resort and around the city. They say you should make a reservation.