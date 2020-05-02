Coeur d'Alene Cellars creates commemorative label to mark 5 years since Sgt. Greg Moore's death

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene winery is marking the five-year anniversary of Sgt. Greg Moore's death in the line of duty with a commemorative label.
Coeur d'Alene Cellars created the K27 label with the help of Moore's family.
"Please enjoy this wine while pondering the everyday sacrifice of our law enforcement," a Facebook post from the winery said.
Moore, who was a 16-year veteran of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, was shot and killed while responding to a suspicious person call on May 5, 2015.
Twenty cases of the wine were made, which are available at Coeur d'Alene Cellars. The proceeds will benefit the Coeur d'Alene Police Foundation.
