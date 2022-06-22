COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene city council voted in favor of replacing the half-Ironman with a full triathlon in 2023.
The resolution passed by a vote of 5-1 during Tuesday night's meeting.
In total, the full race is 140.6 miles long.
A half-Ironman was added in 2016 and held again in 2017 alongside the full race, before the full race was eliminated due to lack of participation.
Right now preparations are underway for the half-Ironman this Sunday, June 26. Over 3,000 athletes are participating.