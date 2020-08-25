Update: August 25, 8:40 a.m.:
COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - Some damage has been reported in a Coeur d'Alene restaurant following a fire.
Fire crews arrived at the scene of Hudson's Hamburgers on the morning of Tuesday, August 25, to find smoke. The incident is being treated as a structure fire and investigators are at the scene.
At this time, there is no word on what started the fire.
Previous Coverage:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department is on the scene investigating smoke in Hudson's Hamburgers.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Sherman Avenue is closed between 2nd Street and 3rd Street as fire crews investigate.
The Fire Department did not have any further details about the investigation or when the roadway may reopen.
