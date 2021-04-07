COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, Area Agency on Aging of North Idaho and Panhandle Health District are working together to begin an in-home COVID-19 vaccination program.
The program starts today, April 7 and will continue over the next three weeks.
Those who are homebound in the Panhandle Health District can call to make an appointment. There will not be a cost for the service.
The crew consists of an EMT from the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department along with a volunteer with the Area Agency on Aging of North Idaho.
If you are homebound and looking to get vaccinated, Area Agency on Aging of North Idaho at 208-667-3179.
The need for the service will be assessed after the third week.
