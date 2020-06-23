COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene angler has set a new catch-and-release state record after landing a Westslope cutthroat trout.
According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Tom Weadick caught the 21-inch cutthroat while flyfishing the North Fork Coeur d'Alene River on June 19.
He'd come prepared with a tape measure and camera, hoping to catch a large trout. Instead, he was able to document his record-breaking catch.
The previous record of 19.5 inches was held by Dwaine Hasenoehrl and had stood since 2016 when the catch/release record program first began.
Weadick previously held a similar record for bull trout.
