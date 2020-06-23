Tom Weadick, Coeur d'Alene fisherman lands record-breaking cutthroat trout

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene angler has set a new catch-and-release state record after landing a Westslope cutthroat trout. 

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Tom Weadick caught the 21-inch cutthroat while flyfishing the North Fork Coeur d'Alene River on June 19. 

He'd come prepared with a tape measure and camera, hoping to catch a large trout. Instead, he was able to document his record-breaking catch. 

The previous record of 19.5 inches was held by Dwaine Hasenoehrl and had stood since 2016 when the catch/release record program first began. 

Weadick previously held a similar record for bull trout. 

