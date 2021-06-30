COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Tyler Rambo has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with 5 years fixed for the aggravated assault of three officers after the 2019 Fourth of July shooting.
Coeur d'Alene Fourth of July shooter sentenced to 10 years in prison, 5 years minimum
