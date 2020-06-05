The Coeur D'Alene High School class of 2020 didn't let a pandemic or a little rain dampen their spirits on graduation day.
Graduating seniors said they never imagined having drive-in graduation ceremony at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Graduates sat in their cars with their families until their moment came to cross the stage, where they were greeted with honking horns instead of clapping to celebrate.
Class salutatorian Kristen Nethercott said it was a creative balance between meeting social distancing requirements and still getting that special moment.
"It just makes me more grateful for the things that we have and for people trying their hardest to give us these kinds of ceremonies," Kristen Nethercott said. "I'm just proud to be graduating from CHS."
She was at the front of the line of cars decorated with balloons, banners and each graduate's name. Her mother Terri Nethercott said she never dreamed she'd watch her daughter walk across the stage at a drive-in ceremony and hear her speech through the car radio.
It turned out to be more special than she could imagine.
"I'm really proud of this class and Kristen and all of her friends that I've been around because they just have rolled with the punches," Terri Nethercott said. "It's actually just been amazing to watch, and I have so much faith in this generation."
Each graduate still got to walk across the stage, take their diploma, get their picture taken and have the triumphant walk back to their families.
Coeur D'Alene High School assistant principal Annora Jewell said it turned out to be an incredible night.
"They have endured so much. and they have come together to celebrate this moment," Jewell said. "Wherever life takes them, they're going to be stronger for it. We're just so proud to be a part of this and want to congratulate the class of 2020."
