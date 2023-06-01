COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — With the summer season approaching, people are looking for the best lakes to travel to and visit for vacation.
The demand for ‘best water vacations’ has increased by 300% in the past year, with travelers looking for destinations near water to inspire their next road trip, according to SIXT, an international car rental company.
SIXT has color-picked and analyzed bodies of water across the nation to find and rank the top 50+ bluest waterways in the U.S. Coeur d'Alene Lake has ranked #9 with a matching Hex color code of #5A88C3.
David Woody, the Country Development and Travel expert at SIXT, stated, "The world is full of stunning natural wonders, but there's something unique about recharging while enjoying blue waters. Studies have shown that when we're near water, the sights and sounds kickstart neurochemicals in our body that stimulate wellness, increasing blood flow to the brain and heart and helping us relax... we wanted to identify the bluest shades of water in the country to inspire your next road trip vacation."
With Coeur d'Alene lake ranking this high, this put this body of water among the bluest water in the nation and the best for a water-centric vacations.
If you want to look at the other rankings and the other shades of water that SIXT has analyzed, their website offers information and photos!